Stories about the ring / Rubin Carter, the Hurricane that became a song for a crime he never committed

Rubin Carter faced Joey Giardello for the world middleweight title on December 14, 1964 in Philadelphia.

Luciano Gonzalez

Rubin carter he could have been world champion. He had his chance in 1964 and it slipped away. But it was not that loss to Joey Giardello that attracted the attention of Bob Dylan, a renowned boxing fan, but the fact that it deprived him of a second chance: a sentence that kept him in prison for almost two decades, which made him an inadvertent celebrity and exposed the irregularities in the American judicial system.

Boxing was just a five-year hiatus in the life of captivity that Carter suffered, who from a very young age knew the rigors of the treatment that the Police dispensed (and dispensed) to African Americans in the United States and the harshness of the confinement regime, the that in that country children are not left out.

https://www.clarin.com/deportes/rubin-carter-huracan-convirtio-cancion-crimen-cometio_0_wkfJuDC3u.html