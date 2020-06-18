The pandemic will leave irreparable changes in consumer habits and for brands, stores and other points of sale, it will be vital to understand that, although price will continue to be a buying driver, it will not be the determining factor.

And it is that this health crisis left habits and forceful changes in the consumer that naturally and inevitably will be reflected in their buying habits.

The new consumer

At least so indicates a study signed by Psyma which indicates that 3 out of 4 consumers He says that the passage of COVID-19 will leave him some permanent change in his life.

For example, of these, 30 percent will have more hygiene, 22 percent will be more united with their families, 17 percent will take better care of their health, 15 percent will save more, 12 percent will be more aware of diseases, 9 percent will value life more, 7 percent will be more prepared for another contingency and 7 percent will take more care of the planet.

Against the backdrop, a recent study by Ernst & Young anticipates that. After the crisis, 4 types of consumers will be developed who will be born in the midst of the pandemic and who will stay to be served by the brands.

In this game, although there will be motors that remain as purchasing drivers, new drives will arrive that must be considered by the strategic teams behind each brand and its stores.

The game around the points of sale

Undoubtedly, one of the most evident changes will be felt in the consumer’s relationship with the physical points of sale.

And it is that these spaces should not only adopt the new measures of prevention and security dictated by the health authorities, but they would also be forced to adapt digital channels more strongly.

With this in mind, the motivators for choosing the point of sale will be totally different from those already on the radar.

As indicated by Lenita Vargas, Director of Retail in Latam of the Kapa Worldpanel Division “although the price is always in a high position, it no longer leads the choice factor, just as the execution aspects are in the background, like a variety and attractiveness requirement for promotions. The attributes of now are being driven by concern, which is growing, for health.

New demands for stores

With this in mind and considering the trends seen throughout the health emergency in the Latin American continent, Kantar has revealed that the preference towards a store or point of sale will be determined based on the following aspects.

Close to home (62 percent)

Few people in townr (55 percent)

Affordable prices (53 percent)

That the sanitary measures are complied with (52 percent)

That there are no rows to enter (39 percent)

Product assortment (35 percent)

Attractive promotions (27 percent)

Considering these findings, brands are obliged to rethink their strategies at the point of sale, where a balance must be maintained so as not to lose in business, but attend to the habits gained in the middle of the pandemic.

Recall that as indicated by the aforementioned source, 66 percent declared that they will retain their new purchasing habits, this was highlighted in Ecuador, Peru, Mexico and Argentina.

