Stores and supermarkets in the US eliminate the requirement for masks

Stores and supermarkets in the US eliminate the requirement for the use of masks

Miami World / Telemundo 51

Many American companies began to reconsider their requirements for wearing the masks after the CDC relaxed its guidelines this week.

This Friday Walmart eliminated requirement made the first big move to adapt to the new policy without a mask that will take effect on May 18 for its 1.6 million workers, while vaccinated customers can buy without a mask immediately.

People wearing masks outside a mall in Edgewater, NJ, USA, on July 8, 2020. REUTERS / Mike Segar

Another of the large retail chains that will not require the use of masks from next Saturday is Publix. While Target, Home Depot and CVS say employees and shoppers should still wear face covers as they reevaluate company policies.

Masks are still required when traveling by plane, train or bus, or at the airport, according to the TSA.