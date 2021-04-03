StoreDot promises to charge your phone in seconds

By Gabriela Chavez

LAS VEGAS (CNNMexico) – No more tortuous waiting to revive your phone. A team of 20 Israeli engineers, physicists, biologists and chemists invented a battery and charger that can recharge a smartphone in less than a minute. During this time, the average phone’s battery reaches just a third of its charge capacity.

StoreDot developers found molecular combinations for batteries to react faster to electricity and power up in seconds.

“We have created the next generation of drums,” said StoreDot founder and CEO Doron Myersdorf in an interview with CNNMéxico during CES 2015 in Las Vegas.

Too fast for USB

Myersdorf, a former CEO of removable disk company SanDisk, said he is in talks with different cell phone companies to integrate the system into their phones starting in 2016. StoreDot will also look to sell a version of the charger separately. This will not work for smartphones with a USB input as they will not withstand the heat produced by the charger, Myersdorf warned.

The developer said that the devices with StoreDot will be 25% more expensive than the common ones, but assured not to be worried since it will be up to the companies to dictate the sale price of phones with this new added value.

The StoreDot team received funding of $ 42 million from Israeli angel investors and equity funds. The company obtained 50 patents that endorse the technology.

