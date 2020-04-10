That most Apple stores around the world remain closed and customers can’t attend Today’s sessions at Apple? Well no problem: if people are able to work from home, the creatives in Apple stores also. The company has launched a website where we can attend brief Today sessions at Apple, recorded by those same employees.

Five-minute workshops to learn tricks quickly

The website, which is currently only in English, shows three initial sessions (most likely more will be added over the days). Harriet from London teaches us how to draw over our photographs, while Cameron from Singapore and Adrian from Santa Monica teach us to improve our photographs taken with the iPhone.

They are videos that they barely last five minutesSo you can take advantage of any dead time you have during confinement to learn these tricks. The videos can also serve as a point of interest, drawing the attention of those who planned to go to the sessions in the future to finish convincing them.

Perhaps in the future we will see videos recorded by employees of the Spanish and Mexican Apple Stores, giving lessons in Spanish? Considering that everything is done from employees’ houses, it is not a crazy idea. A matter of being vigilant to see if the same section appears on the Spanish Apple website.

‘Today at Apple’ brings your sessions from closed stores to your home with videos on the official website