In the middle of the coronavirus contingency, a woman decided to play a bad joke in a supermarket, which led to heavy losses

By: Web Writing

A Supermarket from U.S lost thousands of dollars worth of fresh produce after a woman enter the premises and make a joke of lousy taste: cough on top of the shelves.

This happened last Wednesday inside Gerrity’s Supermarket, located in Hanover Township, a town in New Jersey.

Through its Facebook account, the Self-service store explained what happened. He indicated that a woman “which is a chronic problem in the community” he entered the premises and proceeded to cough up fresh products, meats and some products from the bakery.

Given this, the owners of the store decided not to take risks and had no choice but to throw away all the merchandise with which the female had contact; It is estimated that more than 35 thousand dollars in products were lost (about 814 thousand Mexican pesos).

“While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are concerned about the security of our food supply, it is even more worrisome,” reads the account of the Self-service store.

For their part, the local police arrested the woman for the lousy joke and now he will face numerous charges; Likewise, the store asked the authorities to apply the test of coronavirus, to rule out higher risks.

Joe Fausla, co-owner of the store, thanked the employees who came together to carry out the disinfection work on the premises, which is already serving customers.