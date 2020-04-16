In just under 1 year, one of the games that are shaping up to be the best of the current generation will debut. craving then you’ll love this news as there will apparently be a themed Xbox One controller that looks great.

As discovered by the Twitter user Lbabinz, the registration of an Xbox One controller that has a design inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 appeared in Amazon Canada, which will be sold as a limited edition.

The most interesting thing is that the Microsoft console controller captures the essence of one of the main characters of the CD Projekt RED adventure, Johnny Silverhand, who will come to life thanks to the famous actor Keanu Reeves. The design has details in red and black that will evoke the musical group to which Silverhand belongs, the Samurai, apart from the fact that the metallic part refers to its left robotic arm.

Official description of the control

“Live mercenary life with the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, with a robust Silverhand-based design and tech-enhanced emblem. This Xbox Wireless Controller takes you into a future where technology is the key to survival. Button mapping allows you to customize your control however you like. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headphone jack, and with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite titles on Windows 10 “PCs, tablets, laptops and mobile devices,” the controller description reads.

You must take into account that the control has not been confirmed by Microsoft or by CD Projekt RED, so we recommend you take this information as something that may or may not happen, although everything seems to indicate that it is a matter of time for it to be confirmed. We leave you a link to the product page.

We do not tell you more and we better share the images of the control.

This is what the Xbox One controller inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 looks like

What did you think of the Xbox One controller? Will you be on the lookout to preorder it? Tell us in the comments.

Today was an interesting day for video games and Amazon, as this store revealed a lot of information about some important releases. One of the news that caught the most attention is that several exclusive PlayStation 4 games would come to PC, but then it was confirmed that the information was not correct.

Also, the store appears to have revealed a possible release date for the equally expected The Last of Us: Part II, but the information is not confirmed.

Cyberpunk 2077 will debut on September 17, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google STADIA. You can find more news related to him if you check his file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.