Store in the cloud? Know the benefits it offers

It is common to find the annoying message that appears on the screen of the cell phone or computer about insufficient memory. If this does not happen, probably the effects of having files with too much weight, begin to wreak havoc on the devices, encouraging them.

The immediate solution is to start deleting photos, videos, WhatsApp audios, applications or any other type of item considered useless. This is when the need for more storage is perceived.

Another way to solve the problem is to expand the memory of the mobile device or computer. However, there are some cell phones, such as Iphone, that it is not possible to integrate microSD memories to achieve this. On the other hand, in the case of computers, it is often expensive to buy terabyte memories each time they fill up.

These and other factors are reasons to think about storing files in the cloud. There are those who resist this option, because it is difficult for them to understand what this method consists of, but it is not so complex when there is an openness to this possibility.

What is the cloud?

The idea of ​​containing information in one place and allowing collaboration with other people remotely is not new. Since 1961, John McCarthy has talked about the concept of timeshare technology, which represents one of the most outstanding needs of the 21st century.

The cloud or cloud computing, defined as such in 1992, by Ramanath Chellappa, is a virtual space where it is possible to store or process data quickly; It works from data centers, physical structures, which have the necessary equipment to safeguard the information.

Processors, such as Google Drive, Amazon Drive, Dropbox, Mega, among others, offer the computing capacity service so that any user can make use of it, either for a limited free space or renting a larger storage.

These companies are responsible for maintaining and updating the machines that perform the function. Therefore, they provide security to those who make use of their services, otherwise they would be responsible for the loss of millions of files.

Benefits of storing in the cloud

Cloud storage is an everyday thing. Even if someone has a Gmail email, they can start trying this method by saving the files to Google Drive and learning the benefits for themselves. If there are still doubts, the following points will convince anyone.

Free or low investment – Some platforms provide limited free storage. Drive offers 15 gigabytes just by having a Gmail account, which is equivalent to 1,500 or 3,000 photos, depending on the resolution. On the other hand, when storage is not enough, it is possible to rent up to a terabyte for 1,700 pesos a year. However, there are other processors with different capacities and prices. Optimal: to store in the cloud is to forget about file cabinets, usb or computer memories that clutter at home or in the office, which are easy to lose or forget somewhere. Security: the information that is stored in the accounts will always be safe, since the companies that offer the services are responsible for the protection of the data and maintenance of the equipment. Accessibility: no matter where the user is, just by having a mobile device or computer, as well as the internet, email and password, they can access the information at any time.

Increased cloud activity

According to a study by Cisco, an organization focused on technology research, predicted that by 2020 cloud activity would rise 74 percent, even, and the increase of one million more users than those registered in in 2017. This demonstrates the importance of storage and virtual storage facilities today.