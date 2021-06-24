Stopping the flow of firearms will be a priority in Biden’s strategy to curb violence

15 minutes. The Joe Biden Administration approved a “comprehensive strategy,” including a battery of preventive measures, to address the spike in gun violence that is shaking the country, while continuing to urge Congress to take action. The shootings have become an “epidemic” in the United States (USA).

The US president considers the increase in gun violence to be “unacceptable.” After urging Congress to pass legislation to end this increase, Biden approved a “comprehensive strategy” that applies “preventive measures that have been shown to reduce violent crime” involving weapons.

According to a statement from the White House, these provisions attack “the root causes” of this phenomenon. For this reason, they pursue “the flow of firearms used to commit crimes.” In addition, they will be financed thanks to the rescue plan.

Aid to Governments

The new package of measures focuses on provide assistance to state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to hire more police officers. Of course, with “the training and responsibility” necessary to carry out their work “effectively”.

Community violence intervention programs of “proven effectiveness” will also be supported. In addition, summer job opportunities will be encouraged and “the direct link between gun violence and the rise in violent crime” will be addressed to “keep guns out of the wrong hands.”

For this, actions will be focused on “stopping the flow of firearms used in crimes “and holding traffickers” accountable“.

The initiative is announced in the face of fear of an even greater increase in violence during the summer, the White House detailed.

In this way, this strategy joins a series of actions approved by the Biden Administration in recent months with a view to curbing this violent rebound. For example, such as measures aimed at ending “ghost weapons”, sold without serial numbers or identifying information.

“Now is the time to act,” Biden said, highlighting the increase in violence in the past year and a half. This has resulted in a 30% increase in homicides and 8% in assaults with firearms in large cities.