Stopping a potentially dangerous asteroid would be tricky

If the movies on Saturday afternoon have taught us anything, it is that the tranquility on Earth can be disturbed at any moment by the imminent asteroid impact. Fortunately, there are usually highly trained astrophysicists, willing to come up with the most appropriate strategy to avoid the collision at the very last moment. In real life there are also such hunters, whose job it is to watch over any potentially dangerous asteroid approaching our planet.

Its objective is to have controlled those astronomical objects that could impact with the Earth and, in the event of a worrying approach, Look for solutions. These would happen first to evacuate the area of ​​the collision and, on the other hand, to try to divert them.

Sending a team of astronauts to destroy it up close, in the style of Armaggedon, is an unrealistic solution with the strategies we have at our disposal. However, it has been theorized with some options, consisting of the launching rockets that alter the trajectory of the asteroid. Unfortunately, a recent simulation by NASA has revealed that, with current technology, these options would be very complicated. The announcement has not taken long to capture the attention of the businessman Elon musk, who has warned that we need bigger rockets. Perhaps you plan that your company, SpaceX, can get to manufacture them. But the reality today is that, with or without it, it would be bad news to encounter a potentially dangerous asteroid. Better to take action on the matter.

Simulating a potentially dangerous asteroid

Every year the Planetary Defense Conference, in which agencies such as NASA or ESA participate, carries out the simulation of discovery of a potentially dangerous asteroid. Thus, all the professionals who would have to get going if the case were real begin to project possible solutions, before the impact with the Earth occurs.

Just to locate the approximate point of impact would take two months

This year’s, the seventh edition, has been especially tricky. It would be an object with a estimated size of 120 meters, that the April 19, 2021. However, the public announcement would be made a day later. The collision, if it occurs, would take place in the heart of Europe and would sweep from Norway to Greece, being able to make countries like Germany, Hungary or Denmark completely disappear.

The time they would have to develop a strategy, from the moment of detection to the possible impact, would be six months. It would occur on October 20, 2021, with a probability of 1/2500 at the first sighting. A week later, it would increase to 1/20. Therefore, it would already become a justified concern, according to Space.com.

With these data clear, they analyzed through computer simulations the strategies they could implement in that period and how they would work to deal with a potentially dangerous asteroid.

The results were not very encouraging. The first hurdle was time. Just to determine that point in Europe where the impact would occur, they invested two months, so they would only have four left to project strategies. The first option would be to launch masses, which exert a gravitational interaction with him and alter his trajectory. But it didn’t work. They then tested ion-powered spacecraft to achieve that long-awaited change of course. Unfortunately, it was not possible either, since at that time it was impossible to make one powerful enough to affect the asteroid’s orbit.

Options that do work

Yes it could work evacuate the area. In six months there is time. However, this also carries some handicaps. On the one hand, if it is a small area, such as the one that was affected in 2013 by the Chéliabinsk racing car, it would be easy to relocate those people. But we are talking about entire European countries. Where could all people be sent? And even if this is achieved, no other could be avoided Collateral damage, such as the destruction of crops, roads, factories and many other infrastructures that would interrupt the great trade routes worldwide. The coronavirus crisis could be small in comparison.

Evacuating the population would be difficult if it is a very large area

Finally, the only option that seems viable in such a short time is the manufacture of a nuclear device launched in a rocket towards the potentially dangerous asteroid.

Unfortunately, this would reduce the risk of impact, but would not eliminate it, so further exploration would be needed.

Logically, the possibility of one of these asteroids causing a catastrophe is low. At the moment, among those under surveillance, there is none of particular concern. But just because something is highly unlikely doesn’t mean it’s impossible. The coronavirus pandemic has shown us. Therefore, it is worth taking action on the matter. Elon Musk has already given his opinion. NASA is considering its possibilities. Together, they could come up with the necessary solutions for the unlikely, but possible, the day the Saturday movie becomes reality.

