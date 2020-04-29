The shutdown of football due to the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted a good sequence of the Palm Trees, which divided the leadership of the Paulistão with Santo André, and led his group in isolation in the Libertadores. The break is bad for the whole squad, but it can serve for some athletes from Verdão to recover good football. In particular, the socks.

It is not just now that Palmeiras has one of the most popular casts of the season. The midfield sector is one of the most crowded in the squad. On the other hand, no frame midfielder managed to consolidate himself as a starter with Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Even so, the coach has been climbing a offensive quartet with Dudu, Willian, Luiz Adriano and Rony.

Among the midfielders, Lucas Lima, who had the most chances so far, even started the season as a starter. Luxembourg bet on shirt 20 in the first six rounds of the Paulista Championship. The player even started well, with a goal in the debut, but soon saw the performance drop, until he lost his place in the team.

In Lucas Lima’s drop in income, Luxa decided to bet on centralized Raphael Veiga. The number 23 participated in three games as a starter, and came in from the bench in two others. He only managed to swing the nets on one occasion, and neither did he convince the fans and the coach. So he was pulled from the team as soon as Ron arrived, and Luxa bet on the offensive quartet.

Who can also play as a half guard, but very little played was Gustavo Scarpa. With competition in the sector, the player was used only in three matches, and in all of them he played open, either on the right or left side of the attack.

On the other hand, Zé Rafael knew how to use his versatility to play more. With so many socks to fight for a place, shirt 8 ended up backtracked by Luxembourg and started to act as second midfielder. In this position, the player played in 12 games, six as a starter.

There is still no date for the return of football in Brazil, and the palmeirense squad is on vacation until next week. When they return to activities, Verdão’s midfielders will have the chance to turn things around and regain Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s confidence in the team’s offensive sector.

Sports Gazette

