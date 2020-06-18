IBM and ComGo have launched Stopcovid.io, a blockchain public cloud-based platform with which it is possible to manage donations to entities that help those affected by the coronavirus in Spain in a transparent and fully traceable way, allowing people see your results.

According to IBM, more than 120 social entities have already joined Stopcovid.io, from small NGOs to large organizations, and the platform is open to all social agents altruistically with technology financed and provided by the computer company. .

This system allows donations to solidarity organizations to be managed through blokchain technology, in which all operations are transparent. In this way, users can check the destination of the donated amount.

The platform, developed in IBM Cloud IaaS (VSIs & storage), allows ComGo to quickly adapt to the growth of workloads, as a consequence of the current Stop-Covid campaign.

It currently has more than 50 operational projects and more than 250,000 euros in funds drawn up, aimed at protecting the most vulnerable. The platform also gives visibility to charitable projects and helps raise funds.

In the coming weeks, in addition, the rest of the projects of the more than 120 social entities that, for the moment, are part of this initiative, including Las Hijas de la Caridad, which brings together more than 40 organizations, will be added and made visible. , or Homeless Entrepeneur, which has given home to 15 homeless people and seeks to reincorporate them into the labor market.

