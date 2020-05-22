Stop works by Laura Beristain, ask for Civil Society Playa del Carmen UNIDA.

Businessmen, environmentalists and civil society joined together in a group called Civil Society Carmen beach UNITED to repudiate the plays remodeling of Fifth Avenue due to unfeasibility this after the pressure of Laura Beristain to finish the project outside the official dates.

We express total disagreement with the project to remodel Fifth Avenue and Parque Fundadores, says the head of the letter sent to the controversial mayor, adding that Fifth Avenue in Playa del Carmen has been an element of identity for our city.

The declaration against Beristain’s work

“We saw it all grow with adocrets that absorb moisture … with huge trees that shade us and absorb water! BUT ABOVE EVERYTHING, IT IS AN IDENTIARY ELEMENT FOR LOCALS AND TOURISTS!” Says the letter.

The group of citizens sued Laura Beristain for having carried out a project without consultation, although the AC Moce Yax Kuxtal requested since March 2019 a review of the executive project to ensure that the work maintains the identity and cultural heritage, the capacity of water permeability and avoid heat islands, add environmental and bioclimatic values ​​in compliance with the General Law on Climate Change.

Another of the points to review of the project was that it comply with the promotion of sites of healthy coexistence, as well as ensuring the connection to drainage with normative guidelines in 100% of the project area. Laura Beristain “If the infrastructure was going to be remodeled and improved, with rainwater wells with filters and screens and the project was never shown to us. Now, in the middle of the quarantine, we were surprised and the cement sheets began,” he quotes.

The document that aims to immediately stop the works affirms that it is an emblematic project that concerns everyone, and adds that you should consult the groups of professionals who have always been ready to participate and contribute knowledge, time and collaboration towards the common good. “In Playa del Carmen we are proud to be the multicultural mix that we are, but we are PLAYENSES, we know and love our land,” he says.

Finally, he mentions that they have collected 2,200 signatures rejecting the project, mainly because they have started with the felling of trees without the consent of the citizens and as long as there is no more information:

“WE EXPRESSLY TOTALLY DISAGREE WHAT TO THIS DAY CAN BE SEEN OF THIS PROJECT FOR THE REHABILITATION OF THE FUNDADORES PARK AND ITS SUCCESS IN PLAYA DELCARMEN.” WE REQUEST ALL THE INFORMATION AND UNTIL THEN, AROUND A PORTA, AND A PORTA, DAMAGED, “he concludes.

