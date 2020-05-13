For Karla Panini things do not look very good, because she has been baptized by social network users as the most hated woman in all of Mexico / MVS Noticias

After some audios of conversations between recently published Karla Luna and Karla Panini where did you accept your treason against Comadre Morena, by staying with his then husband, Américo Garza, other scandal it adds up on your list.

For Karla Panini things do not look very good, because she has been baptized by social network users as the most hated woman of all Mexico, for which it has been the target of endless criticism, attacks and memes.

To top it off, the host of the program Gossip No Like, Elisa Berstain, she went to the jugular Comadre Güera during her live YouTube program, demanding that she not send messages to her husband, Pepe Heron.

“Panini, stop talking to my husband, leaving him messages to accuse me of what I’m saying. Stop doing it because he has his program and I am independent, so if you think that through him you will be able to manipulate me, stop sending messages to my husband, “she emphasized.

Elisa Beristain was forceful, and in addition, she warned Karla Panini that she was not going to manipulate her, as she did with Karla Moon.

“I am going to continue speaking what I know and what I want, it was good. If you think you could get into the other to manipulate her and you already had your plan to stay with the daughters, which you are doing, don’t mess with me, you heard! “

Drivers of Gossip No Like They criticized Karla Panini’s actions against Karla Luna, and even Elisa assured that the messages that the family showed a few days ago in which the treason of the comedian, the dark-haired comadre had already shown them to him in life. At 18:00, the driver demanded that Panini be harassing her husband to prevent them from continuing to talk about it.

