“Stop making a fool of yourself all fucking day”

Kiko Matamoros, a collaborator of Sálvame, has been the protagonist of social networks in the last hours after there was speculation about his possible dismissal from the Telecinco program where he has been working for many years.

Matamoros himself has denied having been fired from the program, although he has made it clear that it was he who left it “voluntarily.”

However, he has also starred in a striking moment on Twitter when responding to the Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, who commented on the images of the tremendous snowfall that several cities in southern Brazil have suffered.

Images that, according to the minister, “show that climate crisis deniers find it increasingly difficult to deny the evidence of a world that is screaming at us that there is no planet B.”

Matamoros could not help but reply to the minister and did so with a very harsh tone: “Oh my God! It also snows in the Sahara from time to time. They are scary old women. Take action and enforce it and stop making a fool of yourself on Twitter all fucking day. “

