Adriana Lastra in Congress. (Photo: GTRES)

The PSOE deputy secretary in Congress, Adriana Lastra, responded this Monday to the Popular Party to settle the rumors about the most controversial and widespread photo.

The party led by Pablo Casado was one of those that shared the image of various members of the government at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, held this Saturday at IFEMA. In it, the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, the First Vice President, Carmen Calvo, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, appear.

Specifically, from the PP they reproached them for not going to IFEMA during the most complicated months of the coronavirus pandemic and that they are now going to the parade: “Government of Spain, priorities”.

As Lastra explained, they came to see the fashion show of the Toledo designer Ulises Mérida, who presented his new Libre collection. Mérida announced that it was going to allocate the proceeds of the sales to the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration and Attention of Prostituted Women (APRAMP).

“Rosa Romero and Alicia García, MPs from the Popular Party, were also there. And they were there because it was a project to support victims of sexual exploitation. Stop lying and manipulating ”, declared the socialist policy of his Twitter account.

