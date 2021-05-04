Stop everything! Timothée Chalamet to co-host the Met Gala

Sources related to the event revealed to the Page Six that the poet Amanda Gorman and the designer Tom Ford will also be co-hosts of the gala that will open a long fashion display divided into two parts; “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” which will open on September 18, 2021 and the second, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” from May 5, 2022.

The gala event that raises funds for the Costume Institute of the Met, is the biggest night of fashion, and is co-directed by Anna Wintour and honorary personalities, including Marc Jacobs, Kate Moss, Madonna, Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stella McCartney, Jennifer Lawrence, Thalía, Salma Hayek, Eiza González and Recently, Harry Styles .