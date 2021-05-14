Stop everything! Friends reunion already has a premiere date on HBO Max

In the first preview we see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer walking together.

But that’s not the whole cast. As in the old days with guest stars on certain episodes, Friends: The Reunion will have a group of very special celebs. Will be David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne James Corden, Malala Yousafzai, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Tom Selleck.

