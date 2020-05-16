Great news has just arrived for all lovers of video games and that is that EA Sports confirmed that the launch of the FIFA 21, one of the most anticipated titles of the year, will not be postponed due to coronavirus, I would even have one departure date, so you just have to wait a little longer to start enjoying it.

Every year the FIFA It’s one of the best selling games and it is that when adding new game modes, competitions, leagues, special players and others, it becomes something extremely attractive. This year the same is expected despite the fact that it is known in advance that there is a economic crisis due to coronavirus.

EA Sports would have already confirmed that FIFA 21 will go on sale this year, this will not be delayed and although many are not known details of this new launching, yes they have given glimpses of what we can expect.

First, the new FIFA 21 would be presented to the public next 11th of June in the event ‘EA Play Live 2020’, same where the first images of this would come out videogame, plus some details and obviously a gameplay of what this release will be. In the same way it is expected that in this event they announce other games such as the Madden NFL 2021.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020! See you on June 11th at 4pm PST… World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/RgnIZC9xD1 pic.twitter.com/I4PSIWE00H – EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) May 4, 2020

Then, EA Sports also confirmed that at most they have the month of September so that the FIFA 21 goes on sale, so it is time to save to be one of the first to play this new title.

In the same way, we are waiting to know if This FIFA 21 will be released for the new Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, that although the console as such does not have a 100% confirmed departure date, some titles have been confirmed for them and this would be one that may be included.

Finally, the rumors are expected to be confirmed and this new installment has many new features, including a new game mode that will surpass VOLTA, as they say, other modalities for the Ultimate Team, new special players and the usual, something to Rivals and the Fut Champions.

The FIFA 21Like every title in this series, it is expected to be much better than the past. Thousands of players are active every day on their consoles scoring goals and getting rewards and now that a new installment is on the way, the excitement increases.