“Stop Asian Hate”: the message that filled the streets of the US in protests against racism towards Asian-Americans

15 minutes. Several protests and vigils were held this Saturday in different parts of the United States (USA) to reject racism against people of Asian origin, after the shooting last Tuesday in Atlanta in which eight people died, including six women from this group racial.

According to the media, hundreds of people gathered near the Georgia State Capitol. US flags and posters with slogans such as “stop asian hate” and “asian lives matter” were seen at the rally.

Passing vehicle drivers honked their horns in support of the protest.

Anti-racism protests in New York and Pitssburgh

In New York, hundreds of other protesters gathered in Times Square to march from there to Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Another Chinatown, but in this case San Francisco (California), on the west coast of the country, was the scene of a similar protest.

While, in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), the demonstration was led by actress Sandra Oh, known for her roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve.

Oh is a US and Canadian national and the daughter of South Korean immigrants. The artist addressed the crowd to thank the organizers for giving people of Asian descent the opportunity to speak out.

“For many in our community, this is the first time we are able to voice our fear and anger, and I’m really grateful that everyone is willing to listen, “she said.

Days ago the actress shared in Twitter a message of solidarity towards the Asian community.

The rally participants chanted phrases like “I’m proud to be Asian” and “I belong here.”

Reaction to Atlanta shootings

The target of Tuesday’s shooting was 3 Asian massage parlors in Atlanta.

Early news quickly linked the attack to the wave of hate crimes against people of Asian descent. However, the suspect later admitted to authorities that he fired at those establishments because he “blamed” them for keeping his sex addiction active and wanted to “eliminate the temptation.”

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the existence of racism, xenophobia and sexism in the country during a visit to the capital of Georgia.

“Racism is real, in the United States, and it always has been. Xenophobia is real, in the United States, and it always has been. Sexism, too,” said Harris, of African American and Asian origin, who accompanied the president. , Joe Biden, who also denounced violence against people of Asian descent.