StoneX reduces estimates of second crop and Brazil corn exports in 2020/21

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s second corn crop in the 2020/2021 season will add 72.7 million tons, consultancy StoneX projected on Monday, down from 77.65 million tons from its previous estimate.

“The winter harvest received a cut of 5 million tons to 72.7 million, a volume lower than that observed last season,” analyst João Pedro Lopes said in a note.

The consultancy lowered its estimate for grain exports to 29 million tons from 35 million tons in last month’s projection. “Given the high prices of corn in the country and a lower supply, the competitiveness of the grain in the foreign market has been impacted,” said StoneX.

For its part, Brazil’s soybean production in 2020/2021 is expected to total 135.7 million tonnes, up from 134 million tonnes in a previous estimate.

Regarding soybean exports from Brazil, the consultancy revised the figures up to 85 million tons from 82 million tons.

“The outlook is for a very favorable global demand, taking into account that China continues to import a lot of soybeans. Also, even with the recent fall in the dollar, Brazilian soybeans remain competitive,” said analyst Ana Luiza Lodi.

