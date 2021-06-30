Stonewall: the night the LGBT + community rebelled and forged the gay pride fight

Hits. Bullets. Unjustified arrests. In memory of the June 28, 1969, Stonewall riots, today we celebrate 30 days of sexual diversity and pride.

On June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Inn was bursting. It was early morning. After several hours of music, the police broke into the bar. Yes there was alcohol. Surely there were drugs. But no one was bothering anyone. Despite that, the party was clandestine: it was a meeting of queer people.

That was excuse enough to get people out of there, targeting them with weapons and insults. Greenwich Village, one of the neighborhoods in New York, witnessed the massacre. Various people in the community LGBTQ + were arrested, humiliated and beaten by the police. Although originally the party had gone peacefully, there came a time when they had to defend themselves.

Stonewall: the last straw

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

Hits. Bullets. Unjustified arrests. What happened at Stonewall in 1969 was not new. On the contrary, it was a pattern used by the police in New York to print fear in the LBGTQ + community, and prevent them from continuing meeting clandestinely. After centuries of oppression, the Stonewall Inn riots marked a milestone. They were the straw that broke the camel’s back.

At the time, gay clubs were havens for queer people who didn’t have a place neither to live nor in society. Marked by the stigma of being dissidents – and in some cases, branded communists – the love that wasn’t heterosexual it was considered immoral and punishable by law.

For this reason, the establishments dedicated to orchestrating meetings of this type were considered as mousetraps, where the police forces could find easy prey. Despite that, people kept meeting in this way. In the case of Stonewall, furthermore, no there was a license to sell alcohol, a pretext that gave free rein to the justification of police brutality.

From police brutality to sexual liberation

Photo: David Cliff / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .

This time, those present did not fold their hands. Inside the bar there was, at least, 400 people. When the place went on fire, they started throwing debris and broken bottles at the policemen. A considerable number were arrested in vans that looked like war tanks.

Stonewall was reason enough for a group of queer intellectuals and other long-oppressed people to rally under the same wave of dissent, of pain, of anger. It was then that the first mobilizations for the sexual liberation of the people were unleashed. No photographs of the incident itself are preserved.

On a political, social, and legal level, queer people from across the United States joined forces to express your dissatisfaction with the violence that they had received unjustifiably. Not just in Stonewall. With this, various groups of activists mobilized to – at least at the legal level – advance the first steps to civil recognition in the country.

An axis of struggle

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Stonewall is preserved as a shared pain icon, but also from endurance. In the release history of the LBGTQ + community, this moment is referred to as the beginning of a iconoclastic, symbolic and active war for promoting fairness in the face of the law, at least in the West.

From the response of the people at the bar, a new axis of struggle for queer people it was activated. For this reason, Pride marches around the world are seen posters and performances that refer to what happened on June 28, 1969, today commemorated as International LGBT + Pride Day and that June be pride month for sexual diversity.

While it is true that each country tells its own story of repression and victories won for equity, Stonewall was historically established as a queer reference. Today we celebrate 30 days of dissent, visibility and resistance. The fight is not over. Not yet.

