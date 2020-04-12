Stone Cold Steve Austin talks about what Vince McMahon is like in the ring.

He WWE Hall Of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin have recently had the opportunity to speak to ESPN to discuss the highs and lows of his career. Austin He has spoken about various aspects of his career in the interview, but a very prominent topic he has spoken about has been how he is Vince McMahon in the ring.

Austin managed to develop his character very well Stone Cold thanks to the rivalry he had with Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era at the end of the 90s. This rivalry of which we spoke, was considered one of the most characteristic at this time and that left us with good memories and battles.

According Steve Austin, the skills of Vince McMahon in the ring they were “a little clumsy”, but I loved working with him because of the character he had and the impact he had on the audience.

Next, we leave you with the words of Stone Cold Steve Austin regarding the topic:

Those fights bring them all together and you see that all together they form a kind of fashion, which knows what is happening. So, we were on the same page, almost 99% of the time. From a mechanical point of view, you know, Vince is a bit clumsy and you know he’s strong. The things he does in the ring make you feel comfortable. When he’s going to throw you, he’s going to throw your butt, but that doesn’t take away from how clumsy he is. The thing I love about working with Vince was his character, which was very over. As a heel, I can say that this guy is someone who was born to work like this. He is probably the best promoter in the world of sports or entertainment. As a worker, he knows how to work with the public. Vince can read the audience and he loves being heel, he loves being so hated.

What has been your favorite moment in the rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon?

