Stone announced a 20% cut in its personnel sheet on Tuesday, 12, in the wake of the covid-19 crisis. The announcement was made in the morning by the company’s CEO, Thiago Piau, on a video conference with employees. The executive also sent a letter to employees explaining the reason for the strong layoff, which resulted in the termination of 1,300 people.

“It was very hard to make this decision and I speak for all leaders when I say that we suffered in this whole process, that it was not a measure that was in our plans at the beginning of the crisis,” wrote Piau, in a letter.

He also argued that the measures will bring security to those who stay and that, in the coming months, Stone will accelerate initiatives to go beyond the machines, investing in financial services and online sales tools.

In the text, Piau pointed out that as the second semester approaches, the company is learning that the year will be very different from the expectations of the end of 2019. “We are very concerned with all our customers, especially small and medium businesses (known as SMEs), many of whom were suddenly forced to close their doors to the public “, he explained.

According to Piau, the company was working to preserve its customers and employees, monitoring the developments of the crisis. “During the month of April, it became clear that the future is much more uncertain than everyone thought at the beginning of March. Therefore, our planning needs to be revised. At this moment, we must be based on the present – and not on the expectation of future, as we have always done in a more stable context. “

The company said it will offer a help package to employees who have been dismissed, which includes the continuity of the health plan for four months, food vouchers for the next few months, as well as financial support and help with relocation.

“Although the short-term scenario is challenging, we will remain strong and we are confident that, when the worst is over, we will step back on the accelerator and hire for the future as we have always done,” added Piau.

