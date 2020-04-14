In the automotive world there are many examples of models of different brands with the same name and with notable differences that can not be said to be related. It is true: sometimes, especially in the United States, some group used the same name for clone cars of the same brand, as was the case with the name of Safari, used by GMC and Pontiac. But in other cases they have been for brands that have little or nothing to do.

For example, Cordova, which was used by Chrysler and Seat. Before the Seat Córdoba, a three-volume version of the Seat Ibiza in the late 90s and which even gave rise to a Córdoba WRC that we all know well, in the 1970s Chrysler had a large two-door sedan called Córdoba. It was manufactured between 1970 and 1983 and was almost 5.5 meters long and V8 engines between 5.2 and 6.3 liters.

Another example is Ambassador, name used by the Indian Hindustan and by AMC. The Hindustan was a Morris Minor that was manufactured in India between 1954 and 2014 with minimal changes; it was suitable for that market: simple, hard and cheap. In the United States, the name began to be used by Nash, who became Rambler and later AMC or American Motors Company; There were several generations from the first Nash Ambassador from 1927 to 1957, when they became Rambler and later AMC or American Motors, the history of the model until 1974, with in-line 6-cylinder and V8 engines, very powerful at the time – in 1957, the V8 had a 270 horsepower version. In Argentina, IKA manufactured them under license.

But perhaps the most curious thing was to see how the name of Mountain range It was used by General Motors for a great pick up of its GMC brand…. And Ford used it for a large tourism in the European market, which was very popular in the World Rally Championship. It is true that they are so different models that it does not lend itself to confusion, but they are from two staunch rival groups that for a long time competed for being the largest in the world, production records, until Toyota first and Volkswagen later snatched the pedestal from them .

A curious case is that of Cavalier. It was used by Packard and Chevrolet, but also by Toyota, Vauxhall and AMC. A true champion in promiscuity! Well, AMC gave this name to a concept that was never produced, while the Toyota Cavalier was nothing more than the American Chevrolet Cavalier, imported to Japan by Toyota. The Vauxhall Cavalier was the Opel Ascona, assembled in Great Britain for its market and having the same American platform. There had already been some similarity before with the great Opel Monza coupe and Chevrolet Monza.

The name of Challenger not lagging behind. It was used by Studebaker, Dodge and also Mitsubishi. For years the Dodge Challenger was the sportiest of the Dodges, even taking part in NASCAR and still on the market. The Studebaker is older, stopped being produced in 1964, and was a family sedan. As for Mitsubishi, it calls an SUV with this name for the Australian market, derived from the Triton model.

