Hard, very hard statement Leo Messi, which directly attacks the Barcelona board for its ways to manage the coronavirus crisis and the famous ERTE. After everything said during these days, the Argentinean took the floor as captain and assured that the Barça first team squad accepted from the first hour a salary reduction to lend a hand to the club. In addition, he adds that the players have sought ways to further help the entity, also ensuring that with their contributions all Barça workers, the staff who can suffer the most from this situation, they will receive one hundred percent of their salaries during these weeks the crisis lasts.

“It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and try to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do. In fact, if the agreement has been delayed for a few days it is simply because we were looking for a formula to help the club and also its workers in these difficult times, “says Messi, pointing directly to Bartomeu and his family.

More darts towards the directive

The Argentine crack makes it clear that the squad never opposed a salary cut, rather the opposite: «Much has been written and said about the first football team of FC Barcelona in regards to the salaries of the players during this Alarm Status period. First of all, we want to clarify that our will has always been to apply a drop in the salary that we receiveBecause we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have always helped the club when asked. Many times we have even done it on our own initiative, at other times that we thought necessary or important. “

“For our part, the time has come to announce that, apart from the reduction of 70% of our salary during the State of Alarm, we will also make contributions so that the club employees can collect 100% of their salary while this situation lasts. If we did not speak until now it was because the priority for us was to find solutions that were real to help the club, but also to those who would be most affected by this situation, “adds Messi.

