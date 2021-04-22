Stoichkov, a very sensitive loss for Sabadell

04/22/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

Next Monday, Sabadell receives the second classified, Mallorca, in the Nova Creu Alta. A duel for which he will not be able to count on the usual loss of Stoichkov for that clause of fear that prevents him from playing against the team from which he is on loan.

Juan Diego Molina placeholder image, by all known soccer players known as Stoichkov He arrived in Sabadell from Mallorca on October 6 and soon made a hole in the team. So much so that he even had the honor of signing the only goal in the first Harlequin victory in his return to second, just a few days after his landing, at Nova Creu Alta against Leganés.

The forward had played the first four league games with the Balearic Islands in which he only got one assist, but the picture changed when he arrived at Vallés. Since then, he has already added nine of the 32 goals scored by Sabadell so far in the league, and has played all the games so far with a total of 2,420 minutes on the pitch, 28 of them as a starter -81% of the times-.

Monday’s game, against Mallorca, will be the first in which it is left out of the call. Interestingly, in the first leg at Son Moix, Stoichkov was already a starter, although on that occasion, wearing the Vermilion jersey (1-0).

His goals have also been key to add up to seven points, that of the victory against Leganés, and those of the draws against Zaragoza (1-1), Sporting (1-1), Girona (2-2) and Cartagena (1 -1).