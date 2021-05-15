‘Stockton’ Westbrook eliminates Bulls, targets Celtics

The Wizards completed their little miracle after airing (120-105) some Cavaliers who lost the thread of the season long ago (22-49). They have already shown a first glimpse of a future (Sexton / Garland / Okoro / Allen) to which, now it’s time to cross your fingers, they will add more wood in the very promising 2021 draft. The Ohioans came to be 9-10 in a brilliant start to the season, just after winning (what things) two games in a row to the Brooklyn Nets. By then, (19 games), the Wizards were 5-14. They reached a tragic 17-32. And they are now 33-38, with the play in assured in the absence of a game and options to reach eighth place. His second half of the season has been huge.

It seemed like a waste of equipment until the Russell Westbrook-Bradley Beal couple started working. And with them Hachimura and a batch of secondaries (Robin Lopez, Gafford, Smith, Hutchison, Bertans …) that dances to the sound of the principals and that solidified a finally useful rotation. The Wizards have played fast, well and with a huge competitive heart. And they have been rowing until they save the season, something they will do without question if they finish in the playoffs (and we’ll see if they save Scott Brooks’ position as well). Of course, it is difficult not to consider them more favorites than the Pacers and Hornets and at least as much as the Celtics in that play in the East in which it is only certain that the latter will arrive as seventh and have extra life and home court factor. But the Wizards can reach eighth place with not very difficult scores: the Hornets’ defeat against the Knicks, the Pacers defeat the Lakers and victory in their final heads-up with the Hornets. If it happens, there will be Celtics-Wizards in the first play in. It would be a very strong dish.

The victory against the Cavs, sealed in the third quarter (33-20) and without the still injured Bradley Beal, he eliminated the Bulls for good, absolutely disappointing since they took Nikola Vucevic. And he taught Russell Westbrook’s turbines again at full power: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 17 assists. His first triple-double since beating Oscar Robertson, 37th of the season and 183rd of his career. They are, in addition, seven games in a row with at least 15 assists. Only John Stockton, in 1989, achieved something similar. Another outrage for a player who averaged 25.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 16.2 assists in May. Yes, 16.2. In nine games settled with seven triple-doubles.

Hachimura added 14 points, more or less his average of una season in which he has developed tremendous chemistry with Westbrook to serve as the finisher of his charges. Robin Lopez finished with 14 points and 5 rebounds (another whose season finale is being excellent), Bertans with 17 points… and the Wizards reached 120 points, effortlessly and without Beal. And they have landed, already officially in the play in. The way things were (17-32 on April 6) it’s a great success. Now things can only get better …