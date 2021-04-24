Stocks on Wall Street rise after strong data and by technology

By Herbert Lash

Apr 23 (Reuters) – US stocks rose on Friday, pushing the S&P 500 to near a close high after factory activity and new home sales data highlighted the booming economy, while that the technological values ​​rebounded in anticipation of its results.

* The rebound comes after Thursday’s slide, when news that US President Joe Biden plans to nearly double the capital gains tax scared investors.

* Analysts downplayed the decline as a knee-jerk reaction and pointed to a good outlook.

* As the three major Wall Street indices rose, the market volatility or “fear” index plunged about 10%, in a sign of less investor anxiety about the risks ahead.

* Firms are providing guidance after being quiet during the pandemic, while lower bond yields and results that beat estimates are driving the rally, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

* “There is a lot of anticipation for what is to come,” he said. “We have seen that actual reports have exceeded such high expectations. Yields are down again, which is very positive for the technology,” he added.

* The results will be the center of attention next week, when 40% of the S&P 500 market capitalization files their reports between Tuesday and Thursday, including the tech heavyweights: Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc.

* Tech stocks, including Amazon.com Inc, provided the biggest boost to a rally in which those rising easily outpaced those falling.

* The top 11 sectors of the S&P 500 advanced, with technology and financials leading gains.

* Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 0.67% to 34,043.49 points, while the S&P 500 Index <.SPX> gained 1.09% to 4,180.17 points, below its closing maximum of 4,185.47 units on April 16. The Nasdaq advanced 1.44% to 14,016.81 units.

* For the week the S&P 500 fell 0.13%, the Dow Jones lost 0.46% and the Nasdaq 0.25%.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)