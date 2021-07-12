Stocks in Southeast Asia close higher, except in Malaysia and Vietnam

Bangkok, Jul 12 . .- The Southeast Asian stock markets ended the day with gains on Monday, except for the Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh markets, which closed in the red.

The record highs recorded last week on Wall Street seem to bring good news, although the region is in its worst wave of covid-19, due in large part to the delta variant of the new coronavirus.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market gained 15.74 points, or 0.50 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,147.57 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock rose 38.72 whole, 0.64 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,078.57 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange lost 7.69 points, or 0.51 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,512.89 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock fell 2.25 integers, 0.14 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,549.84 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange rose a whole 78.95, 1.16 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,913.87 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,296.30 units after falling 50.84 whole or 3.77 percent.

.