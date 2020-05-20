European stock markets close on positive, with high oil prices and statements by BoE leaders –

Europe’s stock markets closed higher than 1%, recovering from Tuesday’s losses, sustained by optimism in the energy market, after a joint statement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and China. Despite the release of frustrating inflation data in the euro zone, the Stoxx 600 index closed with a gain of 0.98%, at 342.82 points.

In the United Kingdom, the statements of the President of the Bank of England (BoE), Andrew Bailey, and of the institution’s leaders echoed, in a virtual audience with the British Parliament. At the session, Bailey did not rule out the possibility that the monetary authority would adopt negative interest rates and buy risky assets. Therefore, the FTSE 100 index advanced 1.08%, to 6,067.16 points.

One of the highlights in the English market this Wednesday was the role of BP, which rose 1.40%, in the wake of the rally in oil prices. The increase was driven by a joint Beijing statement with OPEC, which pledged to work together to stabilize the sector amid the coronavirus crisis. With good humor, the Stoxx 600 oil and gas sub-index jumped 1.66%.

In Paris, Total’s stock increased by 1.26%, while the CAC 40 index gained 0.87%, at 4,496.98 points. In Frankfurt, the DAX index rose 1.34% to 11,223.71 points.

The positive news ended up overshadowing eurozone data. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in the annual comparison of April, decelerating significantly in relation to the 0.7% increase observed in March. The confidence index went from -22 last month to -18.8 this month. Thus, in Milan, the FTSE MIB was up 1.05%, to 17,213.11 points.

In Madrid, the Ibex 35 rose 1.13%, at 6,683.60 points, while in Lisbon, the PSI 20, advanced 1.00%, at 4,223.33, at the day’s high.

