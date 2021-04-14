Stockbrokers are winners amid Argentina’s collapse

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s multiple foreign exchange restrictions, which caused a severe blow to the profitability of banks, became an unprecedented opportunity for stockbrokers to make their businesses flourish in the local market.

Companies operating in the capital markets were privileged in a year in which the economy suffered its biggest collapse in almost two decades and banks showed their worst performance since 2007. At least five of them reported that their results improved more than 500 % last year, being the channel chosen by Argentines to convert their pesos into dollars and circumvent the limitations imposed by the Government. Allaria Ledesma stood out among her peers by posting a 2,200% gain.

“We are experiencing a boom,” says Balanz CEO Julio Merlini in a telephone interview. “Individuals stopped investing in common funds and fixed terms and are dollarizing their portfolios through operations with bonds or Cedears.”

The local market began to change its composition in 2019, when the Argentine authorities prohibited most individuals from buying dollars in cash. The new regulation modified the most widespread habit among Argentine savers and investors, who had to replace banks with market agents to satisfy their desire to dollarize.

Since then, the most widely used mechanism to obtain dollars is the so-called “cash settlement”, a legal transaction for the purchase and sale of securities that allows the investor to keep dollars in cash. In what was the last blow to the financial system, the Central Bank prevented banks from operating bonds in dollars to carry out cash operations with settlement or MEP dollars for their own portfolio.

This route to dollarization gained popularity in 2020 and its volume expanded throughout the capital market, replacing the usual financial transactions. Banks’ business in the spot foreign exchange market declined 67% in 2020 to a daily average of US $ 167 million. The volume traded in fixed income in the Open Electronic Market, which is owned by banks, plummeted more than half in 2020, to US $ 96.07 billion.

“Banks feel the eye of the regulator and prefer to take care and withdraw from some businesses,” said Juan Anciaume, partner and head of sales & trading at Criteria, in a telephone interview.

Stockbrokers reacted with quick reflexes and went hunting for new clients. Many of them found the opportunity to expand their offices, strengthen their business areas, and recruit executives who were disenchanted with the current financial system. In the Stock Exchange, BYMA, mainly dominated by agents, the volume traded in fixed income increased 57% in 2020 to US $ 247,181 million.

“Today the biggest business is cash with liquidation, in which banks are prevented from operating by Central Bank regulations,” says the director of PPI, Augusto Posleman, in a telephone interview. “Our business became purely transactional and short-term: we put excess pesos in any instrument that yields.”

The decline in banking results caused an avalanche of transfers from bank traders to Stockbrokers. From mid-2019 until today, at least a dozen well-known banking executives decided to leave their positions to obtain better remuneration and work under less regulation in a stockbroker. Among the most resonant cases include the landing of HSBC trader Juan Manuel Truppia at TPCG Valores, or the arrival of Banco Galicia’s head of corporate sales, Manuel Rocha-Nan, and the fixed income strategist at BTG Pactual, Carolina Gialdi, to Max Capital.

“Today we agents tend to nourish ourselves from the banks,” says Juan Rodríguez Braun, partner and president of Max Capital. “The Stockbroker attracts executives because it offers higher remuneration associated with the results of the company.” Both Rodríguez Braun and Merlini estimate that, currently, an employee who decides to move from a bank to a stockbroker can improve his annual income by around 50%.

