Rising session for the S & P / BMV IPC, which ended the session on Wednesday, March 25 with great promotions from 2.81%, until the 35,536.70 points. The S & P / BMV IPC wrote down the maximum number of 36,493.90 points and the minimum figure of 34,369.48 points. The listing range for the S & P / BMV IPC between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 5.82%.

Taking into account the last seven days, the S & P / BMV IPC marks a rise in 0.01% although, on the contrary, for a year it has still accumulated a decrease in 16.78%. The S & P / BMV IPC a 22.58% below its maximum so far this year (45,902.68 points) and a 7.8% above its minimum price for the current year (32,964.22 points).

