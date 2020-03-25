Bearish session for the S&P 500 VIX Futures, which ended on Tuesday March 24 with decreases in 5.16%, until the 46.90 points. The S&P 500 VIX Futures wrote down the maximum number of 48.97 points and a minimum volume of 40.13 points. The listing range for the S&P 500 VIX Futures between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 18.05%.

In relation to the profitability of the last week, the S&P 500 VIX Futures records a decrease in 32.77% although, on the contrary, in interannual terms it still maintains an increase in 198.35%. The S&P 500 VIX Futures a 35.42% below its current year’s maximum (72.62 points) and a 274.3% above its minimum valuation so far this year (12.53 points).

