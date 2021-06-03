Stock markets yield to persistent fear of inflation; investors await US payrolls

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, Jun 3 (Reuters) – Global stocks fell from record highs on Thursday as investors weighed concerns over accelerating inflation a day ahead of a key U.S. employment data, as oil prices rose by third day in a row.

* Stock market sentiment was weak and investors shied away from taking large positions ahead of Friday’s release of the U.S. monthly employment report, which could provide clarity on whether the economy’s rapid recovery can be sustained, which would have repercussions on monetary policy.

* In a figure seen as an advance on national nonfarm payrolls, market firm ADP said on Thursday that US private sector hiring increased by 978,000 in May, above the average. expected and marking its largest increase since June 2020.

* In Europe, the Euro STOXX index was down 0.56%, away from all-time highs noted on Tuesday, with London’s FTSE 100 index down 1% and Germany’s DAX declining about 0.5%.

* An improvement in business activity in the euro zone did little for investor morale. IHS Markit’s final composite PMI index jumped to 57.1 last month from 53.8 in April, its highest level since February 2018.

* A similar decline was recorded in Asia, where the MSCI Asia Pacific benchmark lost 0.1% after hitting a three-month record on Wednesday.

* In Japan, the Nikkei average rose 0.4%, while the MSCI Global Stock Index traded a marginal increase of 0.06%, below the record threshold posted on Tuesday.

* Wall Street stock futures suggested a lower open as the S&P 500 mini-e indicator fell 0.6% in the morning.

* Among commodity markets, Brent crude was trading steady at $ 71.28 a barrel, having previously hit its highest level since September 2009. WTI oil futures were trading little changed near $ 68.79 the barrel.

(Reports by Tom Arnold and Swati Pandey. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)