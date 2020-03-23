Stock markets fall in Asia as the coronavirus crisis worsens

BANGKOK (AP) – The US futures market fell more than 4% and Australia’s benchmark index opened with a slump of 8.5% as a plan to shore up the economy stalled.

Shares fell more than 4% in Hong Kong and 5% in South Korea. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 held steady and gained 0.5% in early trading on Monday.

High-level negotiations between the United States Congress and the White House continued after the Senate voted against authorizing a $ 2 trillion economic bailout package.

Democrats said the measure was too biased to favor corporations and would not do enough to help individuals or those working in health care.

At 9 p.m. Eastern Time, S&P 500 futures were down 4.2% at 2,194.40, while Dow Jones futures were down 4.3% at 18,220.00.

Markets restarted operations after the weekend in the face of an altered commercial landscape, just as the closings with the intention of containing the spread of the new coronavirus spread to many cities around the world and the number of contagions globally exceeded 300,000 .

The Sydney S & P / ASX 200 was trading losses of 7.8% to 4,443.00 after falling significantly in the first minutes of the session. Australia announced a stimulus package of A $ 66.4 billion ($ 38.5 billion) on Sunday. That amount adds to a $ 10 billion package and other stimuli from the central bank.

The South Korean Kospi fell 4.4% to 1,497.40, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also dropped 4.4% to 21,809.38 whole.

The Nikkei operated at 16,633.46 units.

Shares registered a sharp drop on Wall Street on Friday and oil prices fell again after New York became the latest state to order nearly all of its workers to stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. California and several other entities have also imposed restrictions on their commercial activity.

This week will bring new data that may highlight the damage that economies have suffered due to the viral outbreak.