The bags fall for fear of a new trade war between the US and China. Stock markets fell again this Monday, in the wake of Wall Street losses in recent weeks, fearing that tensions over the coronavirus would spark a new trade war between the United States and China.

Miami Mundo / .

The accusations of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Secretary of State Mike PompeoAssuring that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan (China), the improvements in the rate of spread of the pandemic were hidden from the markets.

Last week the three main indices of the New York Stock Exchange closed with falls of between 2.6% and 3.2%, after having lived the best month of April in decades.

Following in its wake, Asian stocks opened lower on Monday after a three-day weekend.

Hong Kong fell 4.2% and Bombai more than 5%. Stock markets in Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta also fell more than 2%, but Sydney added more than 2%.

The Tokyo and Shanghai stock exchanges were closed for holidays.

In Europe, the stock markets also opened lower. At around 11:00 GMT, the Frankfurt Dax fell 3.25%, Paris 4.0%, the FTSE 100 London 0.17%, the Ibex-35 Madrid 2.66% and the FTSE Milan almost 3%.

Investors fear Trump, as he implied, will apply new tariffs on Chinese products in retaliation for China, whom he accuses of mismanagement of the coronavirus.

The trade war between the two major world economies already destabilized markets last year before a partial truce in December.

“President Trump sounds the drums of trade war again … increasing the chances of a significant risk of volatility,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp’s.

Analysts warn that after the sharp rises in April – fueled by optimism that the worst of the pandemic had passed – stocks could experience a tumultuous month of May as business results and other indicators reveal the real economic situation.

“For several weeks now the prospect of significant monetary and fiscal stimulus had led to a rebound in the equity markets,” said CMC analyst Michael Hewson, warning that the situation is changing.

The red in the markets raised the dollar against riskier currencies such as the Mexican peso, the Australian dollar or the South Korean won.

For its part, oil prices fell after the increases of last week as the main producers in the world begin to apply the agreement to limit their production by around ten million barrels per day.