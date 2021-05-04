Stock markets fall 0.5% in minutes, leaving traders perplexed

LONDON (Reuters) – Stock markets in the United States and Europe saw a sudden drop of 0.5% with sizable trading volumes around 1130 GMT on Tuesday, leaving traders scratching their heads, a decline that one of the Participants called it a “sudden micro-crash.”

* Nasdaq futures were down 0.5% in four minutes, while S&P 500 E-mini futures were down 0.4%, but later recovered some of those losses.

* The European benchmark STOXX 600 turned negative and traded 0.6% lower at 1211 GMT.

* “There wasn’t a big move in other assets, but equity futures hit an air pocket,” said a trader from London.

* “Looking at the price action and volume, (there’s) a feeling that the machines took over for a second and it resulted in a sudden micro-crash.”

* Volatility appeared to boost demand for government bonds. The yield on 10-year US Treasury debt fell almost 2 basis points to 1.591% before falling back above 1.6%.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)