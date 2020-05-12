Madrid, May 12 . .- The main European stock markets have had a mixed day today, with increases in Madrid, London and Milan, and decreases in Paris and Frankfurt, before investor doubts about the effects of the measures of lack of confidence in the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic.

The session was more positive for oil prices, which have rebounded a day after Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait announced further production cuts.

The Ibex 35, the selective of the Spanish Stock Market, has stood out today in Europe and closed with a rise of 1.36% that brings it closer to 6,800 points (6,762.7 points). So far this year, the Ibex accumulates losses of 29.18%.

In the rest of Europe, Milan has gained 1.02% and London 0.93%, while Paris has decreased 0.39% and Frankfurt 0.05%.

Previously, in Asia, Tokyo had lost 0.12% and Hong Kong, 0.45%.

In New York, the Dow Jones has opened 0.57% higher and now falls 0.4%.

Andrés Aragoneses, analyst at Singular Bank, highlights the “lack of visibility” that investors must face, who are taking stock of the progressive reopening of the economy.

According to Aragonese, in this context the attention has focused, as yesterday, on the data of infections in South Korea, China and Germany.

In the US, investors are awaiting the possibility that the Federal Reserve will put their interest rates in negative.

Analysts have pointed out as a positive factor of the day the decision of China to eliminate import tariffs on 79 products from the US, which is interpreted as a gesture that can improve trade relations between the two countries.

In the chapter on macroeconomic data, the US CPI stands out today, which fell by 0.8% in April, the largest monthly decrease since 2008, which leaves year-on-year inflation at 0.3%.

In the oil market, additional production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and the gradual recovery in economic activity have boosted prices today.

Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, rises 1.5% to around $ 30 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the US, shoots up almost 7% and is close to $ 26 a barrel.

The uncertainty in the markets is perceived in the last sessions in the behavior of gold, one of the assets considered as a refuge, which has exceeded $ 1,700 per ounce and is trading at $ 1,707.

In the debt market, the returns and risk premiums of the peripheral European countries remain under control.

The interest demanded on the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.85% and the risk premium (difference in profitability with the German bond for the same term) falls below 137 basis points.

The Spanish Treasury has raised 2,485 million euros on Tuesday in a three and nine month auction of bills, and has done so with more favorable interests.

The nine-month bills have been assigned a marginal yield of -0.30%, compared to 0.039% applied in the April bid.

In the case of three-month bills, their marginal interest has been -0.44%, more negative than the -0.290% of the previous auction.

However, the American manager BlackRock, one of the largest in the world, has decided to review its perspectives on the public debt of peripheral European countries after the ruling of the German Constitutional Court that questions the bond purchase programs of the European Central Bank (ECB).

