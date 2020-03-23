Stock markets around the world start the week in a market taken by uncertainty

Argentina has a sedative that will last 48 hours for the holidays on Monday and Tuesday. In contrast, the world’s stock markets, which will operate normally, await an uncertain Monday because investor confidence was undermined over the weekend.

The new ones data on the infected and dead in the world frightened investors. That is why in overnight calls overnight negotiations, the bets that started at 9.00 in the Argentine night and are closed when the exchanges begin to operate, andThey are unfavorable for all the markets in the world.

Wall street, the reference market, was one of the victims of disorientation and investor fear. The Dow Jones with three hours of futures trading was 3.90% down. The S&P 500, the broader index, was down 3.14% and the Nasdaq for tech stocks 3.18%.

Europe had no better forecast than Wall Street. The DAX of the German stock market yielded 3% and this country is the least affected by the coronavirus in Europe. The London Stock Exchange was down 2.68% and the Euro Stoxx 50, which includes the companies with the largest market capitalization in Europe – equivalent to the Dow Jones in New York -, was down 3.14%.

Asia’s opening was more benevolent. The Tokyo Nikkei at midnight in Argentina had a 1.20% rise, but the other indicators for the continent were in red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunged 4.34%; Shanghai 2.30%; Shenzhen, 3.40% and China A50, 2.60%. Taiwan was down 3.11%.

Among the raw materials, gold was trading at $ 1,499 per ounce (+ 0.95%), but oil was debated in his doubts. The WTI that is benchmark in the United States increased a flimsy 0.75% that it is not known how long it will be able to sustain. On the other hand, the Brent oil that Argentina looks at, lost 3.19% and was at USD 26.15 per barrel. Natural gas, essential for the future of Vaca Muerta, fell 4.12%. Soybeans were up only 0.50%.

Argentina, meanwhile, was dealing with its own drama. Debt negotiation was in the background because emergencies cover the future.

What the crisis leaves behind is the union with the Government and the other sectors. Not only did the opposition parties support the measures, but the unions that see how airlines reduced pilots’ salaries and that there are workers who are going to have trouble collecting their salaries at the end of the month, far from showing hostility they are collaborating. For example, the union of workers in the City of Buenos Aires, led by Dante Camano, transferred hotels to quarantine those at risk of contracting the disease.

On the other hand, there is a huge need for pesos to pay the end of the month expenses that can influence that the dollar does not show the crisis in its prices.

The country risk and the bonds stopped worrying because no one has ever dealt with a default in times of a pandemic. Will the American judge be benevolent in litigation with the vulture funds when there are people dying in the world due to a virus that keeps people locked up? Will they take away resources from the country to pay speculators? So lThe investors’ eyes are on the refuge of their savings and not on speculating on the prices of bonds and stocks. They settle for not losing.

Monday comes with bad omensBut everything that happens in one day is old the next. Therefore, on Wednesday, when the Argentine markets will reopen, it is the long term.