The lurching of the markets leave investment opportunities, but some assets appear to discount a faster return to normal than the macro data appears to indicate. The general director in Iberia and Latin America of BNY MellonSasha Evers warns of this risk, especially on Wall Street.

BNY expert Mellon believes that investors face “a complicated situation” that opposes “two forces that are counteracting”: the arsenal deployed by central banks against “the uncertainty of when and how the situation will normalize.” In any case, he underlines that the boldness of the monetary institutions has served to “establish a more stable sentiment in the market.”

In this sense, Evers considers that “The bags are discounting a fairly fast recovery”. A forecast that does not coincide with those of the entity, since it leans more towards a recovery “more elongated” that tends to U. “Possibly there is a little optimism, especially on the US stock market“He concludes.

Sasha Evers, CEO of Iberia and Latin America at BNY Mellon.





Investment strategies

Regarding investment opportunities, the expert points to “quality stocks, which have a solid balance sheet, which do not have a high level of indebtedness, which have more visibility in their earnings and which have historically given good results in difficult growing environments” In this sense, it prefers the technological, pharmaceutical and even discretionary consumption or consumer goods sectors ”.

Regarding fixed income, Evers insists on quality and selects investment grade corporate issues. In ‘High yield’ advises focusing on the highest ratings, especially in the so-called ca fallen angels ’recently downgraded to the‘ BB ’credit note.

