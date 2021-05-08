Stock Market: Practical course to learn how to enter and exit the market

The student will learn to identify upward trends in the stock market with graphical analysis and to control volatility and adapt to a changing environment. You will gain a solid understanding of technical analysis to navigate the markets.

More than 12 hours of course, 100 sheets of material and 3 months of our analysis room so that you continue learning with the market.

Course objective

The trend in prices is one of the most studied phenomena in the financial world and used in the investment industry. The evidence that stock markets are trending is overwhelming. It is as undeniable a reality as the existence of business cycles.

Ignoring and not knowing how to act according to the trend is a luxury that no investor or advisor can afford. The objective is clear, that the student can take advantage of the stock market trends.

Addressed to

Anyone (professional or private investor) who wants expand and / or improve your knowledge of the investment world from a useful and real point of view.

Method

No prior knowledge is taken for granted, we will go from less to more, from the simplest to the most complex. We will do it deductively using numerous examples and studies glued to reality. In this way, the student will know in depth the advantages and disadvantages of operating in favor of the trend from a statistical point of view and from a human or personal point of view.

Request information without obligation about our most competitive course