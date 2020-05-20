(Bloomberg) – It took 33 days for equities to drop 34% and three weeks to get half back. Investors are grateful for a dose of tranquility, but signs are emerging that the calm may not last long.

The signs are evident in all options markets, in the increasing volume of shares and in more pronounced daily price fluctuations, among other things. Frantic positioning and extreme readings in domestic markets show that although the S&P 500 has been in a trading range for four weeks, investors have not settled.

“Volatility is picking up,” said Matt Forester, chief investment officer for Lockwood at BNY Mellon Asesores. “The market is likely to experience more volatility than we have seen in the past two months. There is a real push and pull of what we expect from policy makers and some terrible fundamentals. ”

The S&P 500 sank 1.1% Tuesday, with a sharp drop after information emerged that questioned promising results in a study of a vaccine against the virus. Increased expectations for a tool to combat the pandemic had caused a 3.2% rebound on Monday.

Small but aggressive

Small investors are historically optimistic. Last week, smaller option traders (those who trade 10 or fewer contracts at a time) were positioned to bet on a rally, buying bullish calls and selling bearish puts at a record pace, according to Sundial Capital Research.

“When we look at a group of operators who tend to be wrong on emotional ends, the warning signal is clear,” said Jason Goepfert, president of Sundial. “There is no data that we follow that is more concerning than this.”

Less coverage

A broader perspective of options trading shows all kinds of investors reconsidering protection. The Cboe put-to-call ratio for stocks, which tracks volume in bearish bets versus bulls, fell to the lowest level since February 19 on Monday, the day the S&P 500 hit its last record before of falling on the fastest bear market of all time.

Extreme shopping

At the height of Monday’s stock rally, after the first positive results of an experimental vaccine, a measure of investor buying interest, it recorded its highest reading ever. The number of shares rising on the New York Stock Exchange outnumbered those falling by 2,049 at one point, sending the NYSE Tick Index to a record high.

Great return for small businesses

In recent months, a key element of coronavirus stock market collapse has been the importance of company size. Faced with concerns about a credit crisis and solvency risk, investors turned to large companies with solid balance sheets for security.

This year, an equal-weight version of the S&P 500 has fallen twice as much as the regular capitalization-weighted benchmark index. The Russell 2000 Index of Small Cap Companies continues to record a 20% drop. Those trends reversed sharply on Monday. The Russell 2000 was up 6% and the S&P 500 of equal weight outperformed the regular indicator at its highest level since 2009.

