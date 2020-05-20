Related news

Investors turn their backs on the European banking sector. It is useless for entities have entered the crisis better capitalized, more solvent and with more liquidity. The sector is unable to stop the stock bleeding which has caused the six banks of the Ibex to trade with average discounts on its book value of 65%, in some cases standing at ‘bargain’ prices never seen before. Not even during the time of the Bankia bailout.

The experts are clear. The sharp falls indicate that investors want nothing to do with the sectors most exposed to the evolution of the Spanish economy. And there, the banking sector has everything to lose. Especially for lack of visibility that it still exists on the real impact of the pandemic on economic growth, not so much in 2020, but later at the time of recovery.

“The fall in GDP will inevitably affect employment – it is already doing so – and that, in turn, will generate higher delinquencies and a strong impact on the banks’ margin,” explained the sources consulted. Gisela Turazzini, CEO of BlackBird Broker, recalls that the sector “was already particularly punished before the crisis due to low operating margins and now delinquency and default rates will worsen due to the crisis, “he says.

The shorts, with the loaded shotgun

“The lifting of the veto on shorts has also penalized the financial sector especially,” they say from IG. The bassists had “the shotgun well loaded”, as indicated Juan José Fernández-Figares from Link Securities, “as the Spanish and Italian markets are where a greater economic impact is expected after the health crisis.” And here it resides the key to mistrust. Poor forecasts for the national economy and the prospect of Spain being one of the most affected punish a sector that, in addition, shares the risk of negative rates with the rest of the listed banks in the region.

The consensus attributes the hard falls of the last hours to the decision of the National Stock Market Commission to veto the shorts, especially in Bankia and Sabadell, which today suffer losses of 7% and 4.5%, respectively, after collapsing yesterday to double digits.

So far this year, both are the most penalized entities on the stock market with losses of 60% for Bankia and 75% for Sabadell. These falls have caused the two banks to also trade well below their book value. A habitual trend in recent years but that in these weeks has accelerated to levels that were not remembered since the previous financial crisis.

Specific, Bankia it trades at a discount of 80% on its book value (0.2 times), while Sabadell it does it 0.26 times (74% discount), according to data from Refinitiv.

At fusion prices?

These two values ​​are the most worrying among analysts in the sector. “It is striking the reaction of Sabadell and Bankia, which on Wednesday doubled the falls of the rest of the banks and the 2.6% registered by the EuroStoxx Banks“indicates Rafael Alonso, analyst at Bankinter.

In fact, the expert points out that the collapses can reactivate the rumors of a merger between the two entities. “The market has long speculated on this possibility, even as a mechanism for dilute the state’s position through the FROB at Bankia (currently 61.8%), “explains the expert in his daily market report.

“Does it make strategic sense? In principle, yes, because it would increase diversification by business lines (Sabadell is strong in SMEs and Bankia in mortgages) and geographically (Madrid, Valencia, the Balearic Islands in Bankia, Catalonia, Levante … in Sabadell),” he insists. Rafael Alonso.

However, the expert has more doubts about the financial sense of the operation. It all depends on many factors: “the price, Bankia’s market capitalization is 1.6 times that of Sabadell, the synergies in costs (20/40%?), the financing of the operation (capital increase?) and of the management team at the forefront. “Thus, he considers that a hypothetical merger would be a defensive movement aimed at cutting costs, Gain size and optimize capital consumption, but not an incentive for shareholders, “at least until the final impact of CV19 on provisions and capital is known.”

The great ones also fall

The falls of these last hours leave a bleak picture for the rest of the entities. Santander It already loses more than half of its market value this year, trading at lows far from the psychological level of 2 euros per share. BBVA leaves 48%, just like Bankinter, which is the one with the best prospect, with a discount of just 20% on its book value.

However, those 0.65 times that the entity presents is for the first time in a long time below the unit that the orange bank had always managed to maintain compared to the rest of the sector. For his part, CaixaBank hold with a drop of 45% and a discount that also exceeds 60% for book value.

“The companies with the most weight on the Spanish business -like Bankia- are the most punished, because Spain is unfortunately the most penalized economy in the world at the moment,” says Turazzini.

The greatest fear is that the crisis will lead to a wave of defaults that, although already foreseen by the banking sector, will end up being the highlight for an industry that still presents very weak profitability data. The latest quarterly results have shown that average return on asset (ROA) of the six banks that are part of the Ibex 35 stood at the end of March at 0.32%. In other words, the sector barely extracts 0.3 euros of profit for every 100 it mobilizes with its assets, which in the period amounted to 3.20 trillion euros.

