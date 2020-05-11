We have talked about buybacks many times in this section. We think that it is a very important factor in today’s markets and somewhat worrying, since the money is not destined for investment projects.

Well, a couple of years ago a very interesting work was updated, which defends the opposite. And as it is always good to review the work of those who do not think the same, to see if we can learn more, let’s take a look. You can find it here:

Asness, Clifford S. and Hazelkorn, Todd M. and Richardson, Scott A., Repurchase Disorder Syndrome (November 1, 2017). Journalof Portfolio Management, Coming Soon. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3082460 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3082460

It is a scientific study at least very interesting, let’s break it down.

The previous summary cannot leave anyone indifferent:

In recent years, much attention has been paid in the press and among experts to the policy of repurchase of own shares. Many of these views have been critical. Most critics claim that share buybacks are at record highs, and that dollars spent on share buybacks would be better directed toward profitable investment. Some also claim that the bags have risen lately due to the “sugar” of the repurchases. We show that most of these criticisms are without reason (at least the ones that can be demonstrated), sometimes in shocking ways. Global share buyback activity has not been at all-time highs when properly measured, and when offset by debt issuance it is almost a non-event, does not mechanically create earnings growth (EPS), does not stifle aggregate investment activity and it has not been the main cause of the recent strength of the stock market. These myths must be dismissed.

Frankly I was surprised, so let’s investigate between the document.

Myth 1- Buybacks are at all-time highs.

See this quote:

While share buybacks have been on the rise since the end of the financial crisis, so has net debt issuance. Exhibit 3 shows the aggregate net debt issuance and total net share repurchase activity, both scaled by market capitalization from 1990 to 2017. Exhibit 3 also shows the aggregate net equity issued by Russell 3000 companies (net debt issuance minus total net buybacks), also scaled by market capitalization. Issuance of aggregate (scaled) capital took a big hit in the financial crisis, but has been steadily increasing since then, and is now above zero again. This key fact is generally not mentioned when critics of share buybacks link buybacks to declining corporate investment. The aggregate issuance of companies in the last five years has been positive, although it has not returned to pre-crisis levels. Furthermore, it is clear that there is a strong positive correlation between the financing of aggregate debt and the activity of repurchase of aggregate shares. A considerable part of the recent share buyback activity has been simply a recapitalization, going from equity to debt. Given the low real and nominal rates, corporate treasurers may well have considered debt financing to be cheaper than equity financing and therefore participate in this exchange. This is interesting, but not for reasons that would directly affect the investment.

Well, it seems that the argument is valid, you have to filter the number of rebuys by the factors discussed, so the actual buyback is actually not as high as it seemed.

Myth 2. Repurchases have been carried out in return at the cost of profitable investments that have not been made.

Check out this new quote from the study:

From a theoretical perspective, the idea that share buybacks prevent profitable investments is causally reversed. In the presence of working capital markets, companies raise capital when they want to invest and return capital (in the form of debt or equity) when they do not have viable (profitable) investment opportunities. Could the criticism that companies have viable investment opportunities and simply not choose to pursue them be empirically affirmed? Perhaps if there was some well-established investment opportunity measure in place, and stock repurchase critics showed that, controlling for the set of investment opportunities, rebuyers invest little compared to non-repurchasers. Such a test is implicit in many, if not all, recent criticisms (that is, they act as if they had been carried out with definitive damning responses to repurchasers). However, as far as we know, none of the recent reviews offers such proof or even a clue.

Related, investor income from share buybacks doesn’t just disappear. Rather, these funds are received by equity investors, who can (and do) allocate the product elsewhere, thus financing other investments. In fact, redirecting available capital toward the best available investment opportunities is the true purpose of a well-functioning capital market.

Well the truth … is that seen like this … they are right … it is not clearly demonstrated, but the critics cannot demonstrate the opposite either.

Myth 3. The market has risen due to buybacks.

Here if the authors do not convince me. They show calculations according to which the effect of the repurchases would be 1-2% annualized, so according to them they would not be significant. But I do not see these figures shown, nor do I see clearly that this is so. For me, buybacks are the main reason for the rise, and I refer to the absolute figures.

See this article that I published on February 28

https://www.serenitymarkets.com/secciones/intradia/148-intrad%C3%ADa/destacado-en-intrad%C3%ADa/16907-situacion-de-mercados-y-bolsas-juegos-de-prestidigitacion- in-bag-nothing-is-what-it-seems.html

With the arguments provided by the authors we do not change our mind.

Myth 4. Buybacks artificially increase profits.

My opinion is in the link to my article from February 28 quoted above, but listen to the authors’ arguments.

The problem with this argument is that it ignores the fact that decreasing cash means lower earnings, either due to less interest earned on cash or loss of earnings from other uses of cash. Only if the cash used to repurchase shares is actually idle (sitting in the President’s desk drawer) would we agree that share repurchases increase EPS. Next, the claim that any increase in EPS leads to a proportional increase in share price reflects a naive understanding of basic corporate finance (eg Modigliani-Miller). The corporate finance argument is that any increase in leverage that increases EPS increases risk at the same time. The net effect is a “laundering” on the equity value of the business. Keeping P / E ratios constant and claiming that as ‘E’ goes up (due to leverage), then ‘P’ must rise too, forget this obvious point: everything else is not the same, as the risk has increased proportionally. If increasing stock value is so easy, then the question is why don’t we see even more share buybacks than we do?

As for the data, this is a more difficult myth to debunk. A necessary, but not a sufficient, condition to support this myth is that companies that participate in repurchase activities must have high levels of EPS growth compared to companies that would otherwise be similar and that do not participate in the repurchase activity of Actions. However, the EPS growth comparison of companies that do and do not participate in the share buyback activity is not an apples-to-apples comparison

We do not change our opinion, but these arguments do indeed introduce nuances.

The authors also acknowledge at the end of the article that many managers could be using these weapons effectively to improve pay among other manipulations.

Summarizing the work, it provides us with some important data, which we must incorporate into the analysis, although it does not make us change our general opinion in this regard.