For many years, authors of recognized prestige in the world of seasonal patterns have defended the existence of one in particular.

The Hirsch brothers especially in their trading calendar have been strong advocates of this guideline.

What it says is that for some reason, stock gains on average and whenever we move in the long term tend to focus on the last days of each month and the first days of the following month. The rest of the month does not usually bring benefits. Almost always the profits are concentrated there as soon as we start managing large databases.

This is a phenomenon that has been known for a long time. Norman Fosback popularized it a long time ago, in the 1970s. In fact, he became a millionaire by following a simple seasonal system and applying it to all his clients under management. The truth is that he was lucky, because he caught a period where it worked very well, then it was no longer so good, but they took away the dance … he made a lot of money.

The rules of the system, which was named in 2003 by the well-known Mark Hulbert as the best timing system he had ever known, were these:

Buy at the close of the third to last trading session of each month, and sell at the close of the fifth trading session of the following month.

That is, buy the third day before the end of the month and sell on the fifth day of the following month.

Buy at the close of the third to last trading day prior to exchange holidays, and sell at the close of the last trading day before a holiday.

The same as before, but using parties as a key factor.

Interesting exceptions that made, according to the days of the week and taking care of the expiration days of options:

Exceptions: If the holiday falls on a Thursday, sell at Friday’s close rather than Wednesday’s. Also, if the last day before a holiday is the first trading day of the week, don’t sell until the day after the holiday.

Finally, never sell on the first trading day after options expire; instead wait an extra day.

As I say this simple System made him a millionaire, and also knew how to leave it on time before it no longer worked so well.

But we are going to keep the first part of the system, that of buying three days before the end of the month and selling after the first five days of the following month, because that is the well-known guideline that we have already discussed at the beginning of the article.

Well, just yesterday, the well-known German firm Seasonax has decided to publish an in-depth study on this guideline, which in light of the results is still fully valid. I do not want to suggest that it is followed as a system as Fosback did. None of that, I simply intend to show that in the final days of each month and the first days of the next in the bullish phases is where the cod is really cut and it is important that we have this factor in mind.

What Seasonax has done is take the idea of ​​Fosback and calculate what would have happened since 1970, if we count how the market behaved from the 26th calendar day of each month and the fifth day of the following month.

In the S&P 500 the results are spectacular:

The blue line is what is earned in that narrow period between the 26th of each month and the fifth of the following month. The red line is what is done in the rest of the month.

If we look closely we see that normally in the strongly bullish phases of the market the effect is less pronounced, as has happened in the last recent bullish trend, but of course the figures are very important.

4.88% annualized profitability in the good period, and 2.23% in the other.

At Seasonax they have not limited themselves to seeing the pattern in the US and they have studied other markets, one of the stock exchanges where it is best met is in the UK and it remains unchanged over time.

You see, spectacular, annualized gain of more than 7% in those few days of the study and loss of more than 1% annualized in the rest. All of the Footsie 100 winnings since 1984 are accumulated in those few days at the end of the month and the beginning of the next.

Also in a much more popular index such as the Dax it is notably fulfilled, you can see it in this graph:

As it happened on the London stock exchange, all the profit of the German stock market from 1970 to date is always in those few days that set the seasonal pattern, in the rest of the month there are annualized losses.

Logically the guideline does not guarantee that the stock market rises in those days, when it is bearish it will also fall, but it does mean that in the good phases the gains are concentrated in those days, so I have found it interesting to comment on it and that we take it into account.