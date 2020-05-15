A good way to distribute a portfolio is to spend time looking for funds that match our objectives, volatility criteria, degree of risk that we want to assume, etc.

The vast majority of people, what they do is just look at who has done well lately and buy those funds, and on the other hand get rid of those who are doing it wrong.

But it has been shown that illogical as it may seem, that is not a good idea, but rather the opposite. It is best to select among those who have done the worst in a period of time and endure the same period of time.

For example, if we select a fund that has made it worse in 1 year, hold it for at least 1 year.

Obviously, it is not about taking all the bad funds and getting into their heads, but it is about making a selection among those who have done it wrong, while being cautious with those who have done it well. I insist as irrational as it may seem.

This is not a personal opinion, it is the result of a scientific study by Rob Arnott Vitali Kalesnik Lillian Wu conducted in September 2018 and titled: The Folly of Hiring Winners and Firing Losers

You can find it at this link in English:

https://www.researchaffiliates.com/en_us/publications/articles/630-the-folly-of-hiring-winners-and-firing-losers.html

We are going to study it in depth, as it seems very useful to us, to help us in the always vital search for the allocation of assets in our portfolio.

See this quote, where the key of this study is summarized:

Institutional investors often sell funds (or fire managers) once they have underperformed the market in the past two to three years, usually replacing them with funds or managers that have recently outperformed. This seemingly sensible strategy, aimed at identifying skillful managers, is often bad for future returns. Sure, some of the newly stellar managers have skills, but high alpha is often the result of luck, and recently expensive possessions often set the stage for poor future performance. Meanwhile, recently disappointing managers often provide exposure to assets, factors, and strategies that have become cheap and positioned for short-term success.

In this article, 1 we show that investors should stop relying so heavily on past performance to choose investments. Pursuing performance is a reliable path to poor investment results – all too often it means that we sell recently cheap assets and buy new goods. When we supplement the information on past performance with the current relative valuation, compared to previous standards, our decisions will be much better informed. We can determine if past performance was simply a consequence of portfolio revaluation, which may be more luck than skill, and we can determine if the portfolio is now cheap or rich. And, we can predict mutual fund performance more reliably than previous methods.

(… /…)

This standard procedure for finding managers with past stellar performance is intuitive and convenient. Our ancestors in the African land did not survive by running towards a lion, so it should come as no surprise that, today, we still instinctively avoid what has caused us pain and loss, while seeking more than what has given us joy and Profits. This behavior is innate. However, in investing, what seems intuitive and comfortable is rarely worth it, too often it leads to poor decisions. In capital markets, what has hurt us recently in the past is (slightly) more likely to comfort us in the future, than to inflict more pain.

This is true as a temple. The luck factor tends to be underestimated in the market. And luck exists. Trying to make the market 100% scientific is a very serious mistake. This is like in poker. One can take a hand of a trio of aces and make an all in. But that does not mean that a maniac player with a simple pair of twos sees him as the all in, who ends up winning with a full 2-10 and leaves us looking foolish. Of course, what we have to be clear about is that for every 100 times the same situation occurs, in 80 we will win, but we will lose in 20. And it could be the case that a manic player comes out 4 times in a row Well this madness and tell him that he is the best player in the world and that on the contrary, whoever does what he has to do will go wrong 4 times and tell him that he is a bad player. This analogy would be more or less what sometimes happens in the market. Sometimes the luck factor is there although in the long run it is not a predominant factor.

But as we said, it is not the worst either, period. You have to work more on the search.

Check out this other quote:

If a manager has performed brilliantly and the manager’s assets are at a record valuation relative to the market, investors should redeem, not invest more. If a manager has performed poorly and the manager’s assets are at an exceptionally cheap relative valuation, investors should seriously consider completing, rather than firing the manager. We are not suggesting that past performance is irrelevant, only that it is a terrible predictor of future prospects. Similarly, past success is not always a sell signal.

Just as ignorance of past performance is blatantly naive, so is ignorance of current levels of valuation. When investors use a more comprehensive set of tools that combines past performance and current levels of relative valuation, the decision will not always be to fire the winners and hire the losers, or vice versa. If a fund has outperformed, but the assets are not at new valuation levels, that manager broadly deserves consideration for a much larger allocation. Conversely, if a manager has performed poorly relative to the market, and assets haven’t become massively cheaper, that’s really bad news.

This already sounds better right? And more logical! It is not about running away from those who have done well and going blindly into those who have worse, it is about not being blinded as 99% of people do, in profitability as the only factor to consider and combine that with the valuation of the assets it manages, that will give us a good clue.

The study is done from 1990 to 2016 with more than 3,300 funds no less.

This study chart shows that if we continue with the usual way of selecting funds, which are usually the ones that have done the best in the last three years, we will have more burdens than the Titanic plumber.

The figures are overwhelming. The horizontal axis rating from 1 to 5 means 1 the worst funds in 3 years, and 5 the best funds.

I think no further explanations are necessary. If we take the best ones the performance will be much lower

See this quote:

past winners tend to disappoint, while past losers tend to surprise positively. Most funds have persistent factor exposures, and those exposures account for most of the fund’s performance in excess of the market. When a factor performs poorly, it reduces the performance of the fund, contributing to cheap valuations that lead to future superior performance. It works the other way around too: stellar factor performance will boost the fund’s performance, raising its ratings to very high prices and setting the fund for disappointing performance in the future. Besides ça change, besides c’est la même choose.

So the conclusion of the work cannot be more clear. The authors already warn us that it makes it clear that comfort in the selection in funds (just looking at the ones that earn the most) is not the way, and that it must be clear that the solution is discomfort and work. It is essential to analyze in the selection of funds, the three most important factors, at least, valuation, momentum and size. The authors end by saying that you have to get out of the comfort zone in investment, that comfort is not rewarded in the markets … and they are absolutely right, at work is the key, and right now a very wrong idea prevails, and This is already said by a server … the exaggeration of passive extremist management, where it is said that everything is a matter of sitting and waiting. In other words, enter the comfort zone and buy a new sofa to be more comfortable. Precisely the popularity of this type of management, shows us that possibly as the authors say its cycle has ended, for the moment. You may return, of course, but it may not be your time anymore.