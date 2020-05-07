One of the nicest memories I have from my youth is related to McDonald`s burgers. And that personally I am one of those who do not step on a fast food site even by mistake. When I lived in Switzerland I became fond of “slow food” and the more years go by the more I like good food. Now for example I am researching recipes for Navarra pochas.

But as I was saying one of my best memories is when I lived in Alicante when I was young. And when I went out on Thursdays I think it was from the bank, my lady and my daughter, who was very young at the time, were waiting for me at the door, and we took her to the hamburger restaurant where she had one and they also gave her a toy. What I would give to go back those decades in time …

What I could not imagine then, was that the price of one of the hamburgers that the Big Mac saw every Thursday, became an important indicator.

Let’s see how this can be according to Wikipedia.

The Big Mac Index (in English, Big Mac Index) is an index published by The Economist magazine and is prepared from non-scientific research, which allows comparing the purchasing power of different countries where the McDonald’s Big Mac hamburger is sold.

The index bases its system on the theory of purchasing power parity (PPA), which supports the concept that “the dollar must buy the same quantity of goods or services in all countries”.

The “good and service” proposed by the index is a Big Mac burger. In this way, the PPA Big Mac It manifests the kind of change that would make this hamburger cost the same in the United States and abroad. When comparing the real change with the PPP, it is possible to observe an undervaluation or overvaluation of the currency of the country that is analyzed.

The purpose of the index is to compare, by means of the reference sales value of the Big Mac hamburger belonging to the McDonald’s fast food chain, the cost of living of the countries where the hamburger is sold, together with establishing if the local currencies are overvalued in relative to the US dollar. The name of the index, therefore, is taken from the name of the hamburger.

This seen thus, surely it seems to us that it is very inexact. But look at what the Economist himself is the inventor:

Burgernomics was never intended to be an accurate indicator of currency misalignment, simply a tool to make exchange rate theory more digestible. However, the Big Mac Index has become a global standard, included in various economic textbooks and the subject of at least 20 academic studies. For those who take their fast food more seriously, we have also calculated a gourmet version of the index.

This adjusted index responds to the criticism that you would expect average hamburger prices to be cheaper in poor countries than in rich ones because labor costs are lower. PPP signs where exchange rates should be on track in the long term, as a country like China grows rich, but says little about today’s equilibrium rate. The relationship between prices and GDP per person may be a better guide to the current fair value of a currency. The adjusted index uses the “best-fit line” between Big Mac prices and GDP per person for 48 countries (plus the euro area). The difference between the price predicted by the red line for each country, given its income per person, and its real price gives a disproportionate measure of undervaluation and overvaluation of the currency.

The fact is that this index has become very famous, and many serious people in the world of economics look at it.

So let’s see what this index tells us about the euro. Is it undervalued or not by now?

Well, in this image we have the answer:

Well, you see, according to this curious indicator, the dollar is 19% overvalued against the euro, that as of January. From then until the distortion will be higher. They only calculate twice a year, until July there will be no more data.

If you want to go to much more complex models like the Meva G10, you can see how to do it in this interesting link:

we have this:

This Meva model, was invented by Danske Bank and enjoys great prestige. It is based on changes in the exports and imports of the countries being compared and also, among other things, on changes in labor productivity.

If you go to this article in English, you will see other complex models, which in all cases undervalue the euro

