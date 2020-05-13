We have already brought to this same one of the simple trading systems that are usually published every month in the prestigious Stocks and Commodities magazine Ken Calhoun.

His methods are characterized by their simplicity, but not because they are simple, they are less effective, they tend to do quite well.

And in this line I quite liked the one that he proposes in an issue of last year in the magazine.

It is based on an idea for swing trading, which had already caught my attention in real trading. It is the phenomenon that when a listed asset is capable of breaking up or down, an average of those with strong hands at all times, for example those of 50, 100 or 200, it is normal for them to cover most of times the distance to the next significant mean.

He has specifically set the averages of 50 and 200 on daily charts. Which are closely followed by strong hands. For example, remember what is being said these days about the famous golden crosses of the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. They are precisely seen at the crossroads of the average of 50 and 200, the two on which their Calhoun system is based.

By the way, if you want to see the historical results for many years of these famous golden crosses you can see them in the following table.

There you have the figures. In the old days it did not work too well, but since the 60s it has improved a lot and has much fewer bugs.

In this other graph you can see the drawdowns profile of these golden crosses.

Source of both charts: http://quantifiableedges.com/over-90-years-of-golden-crosses-and-a-look-at-past-drawdowns/

Well, I think it has become clear that these two averages do look a lot, so let’s return to the swing trading system in question.

To be exact the stockings he uses are the simple ones. Many people wonder why exponential averages are not used for these things, for example that they are more technical and apparently reliable. I never use them. And I think for the same as the author. Because what works is having the same thing that strong hands and most people have on the chart. Because in this way we all agree on the same point that is what interests us. And the custom is that those stockings are simple and don’t ask me why, but that’s the way it is. And we must have what most have to be clear about where the correct reaction points are.

Well, the system is reflected in this graphic that includes the author in the article.

Source. Stocks and commodities magazine. April 2019.

The idea is to buy when a value has been rising from below and manages to exceed the average of 50, aiming at reaching the average of 200. As they see, the author himself also draws the average of 100, and although he does not say so in the article can perfectly also be the objective according to each case.

The author’s conditions are various.

In the first place, it requires that before the break of the average of 50 that is the one that triggers the signal, they take some bullish candles, as is the case.

It also warns against entering the wings. In this case, when the stocking is broken, it has already left any possible side, and it seems that it has formed a double floor.

He also asks that we give him a little filter to the break, the speech of 0.5 dollars. Ask that before entering the value has moved up at least $ 5.

He suggests placing a stop loss 2 dollars down, although we think that it is better to put a stop loss, looking where the support is, a little more worked. And he is looking for an objective of the average of 200, although he comments that there may be other more modest objectives. We have already commented before that depending on the case, it would not be a bad thing if the average of 100 was objective, it could also be made a target of 50%.

The author warns on the other hand, that you should not enter if the averages are close enough together, and there is no room for a decent objective. It is important to keep this in mind, because we may be tempted that since they are together it is easier to achieve it, but then the profitability-binomial would not be correct.

Finally, the author asks for another requirement, to consider. And it is that as in the example that he himself gives, the candle that pierces the average of 200, is a powerful and large-bodied candle.

Personally, from experience in similar systems I would add one thing. In this type of operation there is no need to rush to enter, and if you have a little patience once a signal is theoretically activated, you can almost always scratch a few dollars by putting a limited something better. But always when the theoretical signal was previously activated, never before.

In short, a simple system, but one that works with dignity and with enough common sense. Of course the general market reading also understand that it should always be there.