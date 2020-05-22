An interesting intraday system by Domenico D ‘Errico appears in the June issue of three years ago of the good Stocks and Commodities magazine, which seems to me to be a frankly interesting theoretical novelty to take into account as the basis of other methods or even to use it by introducing some filter more. The truth is that it seems to work that way.

Let’s see.

Part of a well-known idea. Calculate the range of the first hour of trading, and look for the break. Although we already warned that this, without further ado, is taken as the “first hour of trading”, the one taken does not work.

And part of a new one. See the “night” market of the future of the mini S&P 500 but from a European point of view.

Let’s detail what he considers as nightly for the system.

Timesheet CTE ie European Central Time. To leave us in trouble, the normal time in Spain.

Well, divide the session into these sections, always speaking in Spanish time:

From midnight to 8:30 in the morning, it will be night time from the point of view of this system.

From 8:30 in the morning until 9:30 it will be the hour calculation time of one hour.

From 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. it will be the time we can take operations.

At 15:15 in the afternoon any position that may be open will be closed.

Let’s move on to another of the cornerstones of the system.

The author has observed that on days when this nighttime has been very busy, the volume tends to be high during the European session, always talking about the future of the mini S&P 500, and the high range. And vice versa, if the volume is low during the “night” hours, then during the European session it tends to move less.

So let’s put the first thing to consider already in hand.

To see if a specific day or not we are going to operate, we will see the accumulated volume of the future American accumulated from 12h to 8:30 and we will compare it with the average volume of the last five previous days always talking about night hours from 00h to 8:30.

If this volume is less, which will be most of the times we do not operate.

If the volume is higher that day we operate, because it is expected that there will be more movement and a higher trend range.

With this we have the condition to operate or not.

If it gives us day to operate.

We look at the range of the first hour, I understand for the first time what I do between 8:30 and 9:30. We will enter long if in a 15-minute candle from that candle it breaks us above and short if it breaks below. It is not clarified in the article, if several operations can be done in the day if the range breaks several times, but from the number of operations that appears in the backtesting it seems so. However, due to personal experience in this type of method, one should think about limiting the number of entries to two or three maximums a day, because there are very very lateral days, but this is already to the liking of the reader. range has broken we forget. If we are inside at 15:15 we close what we have open. It should be noted that at 15:15 is when the official schedule of these futures begins in their place of origin which is the USA.

Here is an example from the author

On the first day, if the accumulated volume exceeds the night time, then the range from 8:30 to 9:30 breaks upward, leading to long entry with great benefit.

On the second day, the average volume is not exceeded, so it is not entered, and the operation would have gone wrong if it had given a signal that it does not.

On the third day the volume clearly exceeds and then breaks the one-hour range and gives a good bullish signal.

Obviously the author has selected an ideal image to illustrate how the system works, but then in practice, as we have personally seen, things are not so wonderful or so perfect.

But it does seem to clearly give an advantage which is why we put the idea forward today.

This is the author’s backtesting.

Let’s analyze it a little.

In the first column it reflects the results that would have been entered with the old and well-known system that does not work if you entered the break of the first hour range, always bearing in mind that what he calls “first hour” is quite unusual, it refers to the movement between 8:30 and 9:30 am Spanish time.

As you can see the result does not work and money is lost in all cases except the Russell.

But the second column is already your system with the included filter to see if the volume of the previous 5 nights is exceeded in the day or not to decide to enter.

As you can see with the filter, the number of operations is lowered and what is most important is making money.

In the S&P 500, for example, you have a hit rate of 53%, with an average profit of 39.

Backtesting in the last 4 years taking into account that the article was published in June three years ago.

If we applied this system in that period in the Russell it would have given a future benefit of about $ 15,500.

Several observations to highlight:

The first is that the author does not take commissions and slip into account in the backtesting, and considering the high number of operations this factor would eat up a good part of the profit. Being very cautious, you would eat around $ 4,000 of the aforementioned benefit. The second is that we are a little scared of the fact that the backtesting has been carried out in some quite peculiar and difficult years to repeat as they are from mid-2013 to mid-2017 , a few years that on average were very bullish and with very low volatility. We do not know how it can react in bearish or highly volatile environments, for example the current environment. It would have to be studied.

In conclusion, although with several things to consider that invite caution, it is an idea of ​​strategy that can be valid and that I believe contributes to knowledge in this field. To study and investigate.